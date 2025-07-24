CM Stalin reviews Ungaludan Stalin scheme from hospital; directs swift action on public petitions

CHENNAI/COIMBATORE: Chief Minister MK Stalin, who has been undergoing medical tests at Apollo Hospital since July 21, continued reviewing the progress made in the Ungaludan Stalin Scheme through video conference and signed important government files.

Chief Secretary N Muruganandam and senior officials were present at the hospital on Wednesday.

Stalin, in his post on X handle, said he had a discussion with the district collectors and the public about the scheme. After taking rest as per the advice of the doctors, I would be visiting the districts to meet the people, he said.

An official release said the chief minister reviewed the progress of the scheme with the collectors of Kanniyakumari, Kancheepuram and Coimbatore. During his interaction, Stalin advised the collectors to take appropriate steps to resolve the petitions immediately and that the people approaching the camps should be provided with necessary facilities. He also enquired about the number of petitions and the number of camps conducted so far.

The CM also interacted with the people who visited the camps and directed immediate action on them.

Meanwhile, Kanniyakumari Collector Alagumeena said the camp is scheduled to be conducted at 341 places in the district. “So far, from July 15 to July 23, 36 camps have been conducted, and 12,000 applications received,” she added.

Kovai woman gets issue resolved in an hour

Bhagyalakshmi, a resident of ward 7 in the East Zone of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC), received a new water connection and a revised property tax document within an hour after submitting a petition at the Ungaludan Stalin camp, presided over by Collector Pavankumar G Giryappanavar at Ramalakshmi Marriage Hall on Avinashi Road on Tuesday.