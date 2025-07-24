Coimbatore Medical College Hospital goes paperless with lab, blood bank data integration into HMIS

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) has successfully integrated its own laboratory and blood bank data into the Lab Management Information System (LMIS), a part of the State's Health Management Information System (HMIS).

The system has around 200 laboratory and blood sample data required for medical services, making the entire process paperless and efficient. This advancement provides significant relief to both patients and doctors by delivering test results within 20 minutes to a maximum of two hours.

"Patients who previously waited days for test results can now receive them in just hours. We have incorporated all lab and blood bank-related data for inpatients, and we are working to extend these services to outpatients. This allows us to initiate major surgeries without delay." Dr A Nirmala, Dean of Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH), said.

While the government has been conducting trials with the Health Management Information System (HMIS) at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, CMCH has effectively revived it for its own laboratory operations. HMIS had been in use at CMCH for outpatient entries for several years, but was left unused during the pandemic and has now been re-launched more effectively to coordinate laboratory and blood test results, sources said.