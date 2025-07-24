DMK functionary killed as lorry rams MTC bus, crashes into ATM kiosk in Guduvanchery

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old DMK functionary died after a lorry collided with an MTC bus and crashed into an ATM kiosk at Guduvanchery on Wednesday. The victim, who was standing outside the kiosk, was crushed to death.

Five passengers, including the driver and conductor of the MTC bus, sustained injuries.

The deceased, Ramprasad, was a resident of Guduvanchery and a DMK ward secretary. He was heading for a meeting and was standing outside the GST road ATM kiosk near Srinivasapuram when the accident occurred.

The Tambaram Traffic Investigation Wing said the lorry was heading towards Tambaram from Chengalpattu when the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with an MTC buswhich was making a turn.

The lorry driver, identified as Senthil, has been arrested. A case has been registered.