DMK MP Tiruchy Siva flags delay in RTE fund release to Tamil Nadu in Parliament

CHENNAI: DMK Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchy Siva raised the issue of the non-release of RTE funds for Tamil Nadu for the financial years 2019 to 2021 at the Parliament on Wednesday.

Siva asked the reason behind the delay in releasing the funds and referred to the recent Madras High Court direction to the Union Education Ministry to consider splitting the funds allocated to Tamil Nadu under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme by separating the reimbursement of funds to schools under RTE.

He requested a clear policy on how RTE reimbursements would be handled for states that refuse to implement the National Education Policy.

MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi raised a question regarding the improvement of train connectivity between Thoothukudi and Mumbai.

She also asked whether the Union government has considered extending the service of the Lokmanya Tilak-Madurai Express (Train numbers 11043/11044) to Thoothukudi or introducing a new train service. Additionally, she inquired if any timeframe has been fixed for this upgrade in connectivity.

DMK treasurer and MP TR Baalu asked the union government about the introduction of new or additional train services to Rameswaram following the opening of the vertical lift sea bridge. Citing technical issues with the new lift bridge, he also asked when the problems would be resolved and the bridge would become functional, enabling ship movement.