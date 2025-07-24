Four-year-old girl dies as TNSTC bus crashes into house in Dharmapuri; steering fault suspected

DHARMAPURI: A TNSTC bus driver, who lost control of the vehicle due to a suspected fault in the steering wheel, crashed the bus into a roadside home and injured a four-year-old girl standing near the entrance of the house on Wednesday. The child was rushed to the Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital, but died shortly after.

The bus driven by V Devaraj (46) was en route to Nallampalli from Ulavankottai when the accident happened, sources said. According to the Adhiyamankottai police, 20 passengers were onboard the bus (route number 2B) at the time of the incident.

“The bus crashed into the home of a couple, Narasimman and Sonia. While the couple escaped without injuries, their daughter Adhvika, who was standing near the entrance, died as the front side of the home collapsed on her. Driver Devaraj is undergoing treatment at the Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital for injuries,” a police official said.

'Efforts must be taken to replace old buses'

Following allegations of the accident being caused due to a glitch in the steering wheel, Ulavankottai residents staged a protest and complained that most of the buses serving rural areas in Dharmapuri are in poor condition.

“Immediate efforts must be taken to replace all old buses,” they said. After police personnel held talks with them, the protest was called off.

In response, a TNSTC official said, “An investigation is under way. We cannot comment on the allegation until a detailed check on the vehicle is completed.”