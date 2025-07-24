Government ITIs in Madurai achieve 100% placement over last three years

MADURAI: Three industrial training institutes (ITIs) run by the government in Madurai district have achieved 100 % placement for the past three years.

According to sources, students of ITI in Pudhur, ITI (Women) in Pudhur and ITI in Checkanurani have landed jobs in private firms with a salary ranging between Rs 18,000 to Rs 25,000.

Speaking to TNIE, the principal of Madurai government ITI Principal and deputy director of Labour and Employment Department S Rameshkumar said “ITIs are producing skilled workers for the industries. Leading companies like TVS, Maruti, Ashok Leyland, Titan are recruiting our students. Apart from that we have MoU with 32 companies to send students for training every year with stipend,” he said.

He further stated that this academic year out of the total 1,020 seats available in his institution, 85% seats have been filled. Similarly, out of 244 available in government ITI in Checkanurani, 85% have been filled.

“Once the Class X and XII supplementary examination results are published, remaining seats would get filled. It is beneficial to the students coming from economically deprived sections. We give preference to applicants who have lost parents, or have single parents,” he added.

Principal of ITI (Women) KS Amutha said they offer four one-year courses including Cosmetology and Sewing Technology. “We are the only ITI in the state to offer Cosmetology,” she said.