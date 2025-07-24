Justice R Subramanian of Madras High Court retires; says attacks on judiciary will not succeed

CHENNAI: The judiciary remains one of the strong pillars of democracy in the country and the attacks on it will not succeed, said Justice R Subramanian of Madras High Court. Addressing the farewell ceremony held in the court on his retirement on Thursday, he said the judiciary is facing challenges.

“The judiciary is one of the strongest pillars of democracy. It has withstood several onslaughts and there are attempts to destabilise it,” he said. He added that those who make such attempts would never succeed.

Stating that a client believes his lawyer more than his spouse, Justice Subramanian advised young lawyers to come prepared to the court to answer all the questions of the bench. He noted that unless there is a strong Bar, there cannot be a strong Bench.

Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava presided over the function and Advocate General PS Raman delivered the farewell address.

Justice Subramanian enrolled as a lawyer in 1986 and widely practiced in civil law. He was elevated to the High Court as a judge in 2016. Since then, he has disposed of 37,418 cases in single bench and division bench.