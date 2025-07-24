Over 900 Internal Committees formed under PoSH Act in Krishnagiri; hotels, showrooms yet to comply

KRISHNAGIRI: As of the second week of July, a total of 942 Internal Committees (ICs) have been formed in Krishnagiri district under The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (PoSH Act).

Additionally, the department has received nil reports from 1,007 industries and companies with fewer than ten employees, where committee formation is not mandated. However, hotels offering boarding and lodging, along with textile and jewelry showrooms, are yet to form ICs and submit their reports to the District Social Welfare Office (DSWO).

Sources from the Social Welfare Department told TNIE that these committees have been established in private and government educational institutions, government offices, industries, and private clinics. The PoSH Act was enacted to ensure a safe and secure work environment for all women and to provide an effective mechanism for redressing sexual harassment complaints.

The law mandates that organizations with ten or more employees must constitute an IC under Section 4 of the Act to receive and address complaints of sexual harassment in the workplace.

Consequently, 942 committees were formed in the district following various awareness programs and letters sent to multiple departments by the district social welfare department.