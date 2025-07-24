PMK founder Ramadoss warns against unauthorised use of party name and flag

VILLUPURAM: Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder Dr S Ramadoss on Thursday issued a stern warning against unauthorized use of the party's name and flag, threatening disciplinary action against violators.

Addressing reporters at his residence, Ramadoss, who formally assumed charge as party president on May 30, emphasized that the PMK headquarters operates solely from Thailapuram and has no other official offices, including in Chennai.

Ramadoss revealed that a surveillance device had been planted near his chair, calling it an unprecedented act in Tamil Nadu politics. "These devices are available in England and Bengaluru. We discovered the device and handed it over to police. I know who placed it and why, but cannot disclose details now as it may affect the investigation," he said, promising a detailed statement next Thursday.

The PMK founder confirmed the appointment of key office-bearers, including GK Mani as honorary president and his son Anbumani Ramadoss as working president, Murali Shankar as general secretary, and Syed Mansoor Hussain as treasurer. These appointments have been officially submitted to the Election Commission. He warned that obstructing these appointed leaders would result in expulsion from the party.

Ramadoss specifically objected to the use of the party flag or his name in connection with Anbumani's planned padayatra, stating no permission had been sought for the event. A police complaint has been filed requesting the march be prohibited due to potential law and order issues in northern Tamil Nadu.

Commenting on state politics, Ramadoss criticized opposition AIADMK's policies while wishing Chief Minister MK Stalin a speedy recovery from his health treatment. He also dismissed circulating rumors about himself as "false propaganda." The developments highlight growing tensions within PMK as Ramadoss consolidates control over party affairs.