Rajendra Chola birth anniversary fete begins at Ariyalur; PM to attend finale on July 27

ARIYALUR/CHENNAI: The birth anniversary celebrations of Chola emperor Rajendra I (Aadi Thiruvathirai festival) commenced on Wednesday at the historic Brihadeeswarar temple in Gangaikondacholapuram in Ariyalur. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest for the grand finale of the festival scheduled for July 27, announced the union government.
At an event to mark the commencement of the festival, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, who also holds the archaeology portfolio, said the DMK government in 2021 declared Aadi Thiruvathirai as Rajendra Chola’s official birth anniversary based on historical research.
He credited historian Kudavayil Balasubramanian for identifying, through detailed epigraphic studies, that Rajendra Chola was born in the Thiruvathirai star of the Tamil month of Aadi, and not in Margazhi as previously believed.
Transport Minister SS Sivasankar, who was present on the occasion, said, “When Rajendra Chola designed the temple at Gangaikonda Cholapuram, he intentionally built the tower shorter than that of Thanjavur’s Brihadeeswarar temple, out of respect for his father Rajaraja Chola. He didn’t want to be seen as a son who surpassed his father. In today’s political scenario, many must reflect on this Chola message.”
Tourism Minister K Ramachandran, Information and Publicity Minister MP Saminathan, and VCK leader Thirumavalavan also took part in the event.
Meanwhile, a release said Kalakshetra Foundation will stage a special Bharatanatyam group recital, followed by Devaram Thirumurai chanting by traditional Othuvars during the festival. A booklet on Devaram hymns, published by the Sahitya Akademi, will be formally released. The festival will conclude with a musical presentation by music maestro Ilaiyaraaja and his troupe.
The release said objectives of the festival include highlighting the profound philosophical roots of Shaiva Siddhanta and the role of Tamil in its dissemination, honouring the contributions of the Nayanmars to the spiritual fabric of Tamil culture, and celebrating the extraordinary legacy of Rajendra Chola I and the Chola dynasty.
EPS may meet PM Modi on July 26
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 26. As an indication of this, the visit of Palaniswami to Karaikudi, Thirupathur and Sivaganga Assembly constituencies scheduled for July 26 has been postponed to July 29.
If it takes place, it will be the first meeting between the two leaders after the AIADMK and the BJP revived their alliance on April 11, and it comes at a time when there are differences of opinion between the leaders of the saffron party and the Dravidian major over the contentious statements of Home Minister Amit Shah on BJP becoming part of the “coalition government in Tamil Nadu” after 2026.
Palaniswami has been stoutly denying that possibility. These issues are likely to be sorted out during the meeting, and Palaniswami may submit a representation to Modi on the needs of Tamil Nadu. The prime minister will be in Thoothukudi on July 26 to lay foundation stone for new projects and inaugurate various projects.