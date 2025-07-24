Rajendra Chola birth anniversary fete begins at Ariyalur; PM to attend finale on July 27

ARIYALUR/CHENNAI: The birth anniversary celebrations of Chola emperor Rajendra I (Aadi Thiruvathirai festival) commenced on Wednesday at the historic Brihadeeswarar temple in Gangaikondacholapuram in Ariyalur. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest for the grand finale of the festival scheduled for July 27, announced the union government.

At an event to mark the commencement of the festival, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, who also holds the archaeology portfolio, said the DMK government in 2021 declared Aadi Thiruvathirai as Rajendra Chola’s official birth anniversary based on historical research.

He credited historian Kudavayil Balasubramanian for identifying, through detailed epigraphic studies, that Rajendra Chola was born in the Thiruvathirai star of the Tamil month of Aadi, and not in Margazhi as previously believed.

Transport Minister SS Sivasankar, who was present on the occasion, said, “When Rajendra Chola designed the temple at Gangaikonda Cholapuram, he intentionally built the tower shorter than that of Thanjavur’s Brihadeeswarar temple, out of respect for his father Rajaraja Chola. He didn’t want to be seen as a son who surpassed his father. In today’s political scenario, many must reflect on this Chola message.”

Tourism Minister K Ramachandran, Information and Publicity Minister MP Saminathan, and VCK leader Thirumavalavan also took part in the event.

Meanwhile, a release said Kalakshetra Foundation will stage a special Bharatanatyam group recital, followed by Devaram Thirumurai chanting by traditional Othuvars during the festival. A booklet on Devaram hymns, published by the Sahitya Akademi, will be formally released. The festival will conclude with a musical presentation by music maestro Ilaiyaraaja and his troupe.

The release said objectives of the festival include highlighting the profound philosophical roots of Shaiva Siddhanta and the role of Tamil in its dissemination, honouring the contributions of the Nayanmars to the spiritual fabric of Tamil culture, and celebrating the extraordinary legacy of Rajendra Chola I and the Chola dynasty.