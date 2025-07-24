TN drug control director caught red-handed taking bribe for licence, held by DVAC

CHENNAI: A senior health department official has landed behind bars after he was caught red-handed accepting a bribe from a cosmetics businessman to issue a government licence.

As the accused, PU Karthikeyan, the director (in-charge) of the Tamil Nadu Drug control department, kept referring to complete all ‘formalities’ (code word for bribe) to clear his application, the businessman recorded their conversations. This eventually led to the director’s arrest by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Monday.

The ordeal for Vellore-based S Saravanan began on July 10 after he approached the state drug control department for obtaining a licence to sell herbal cosmetics manufactured by a company he runs with his wife.

He followed the due process by filling forms and also paid Rs 20,000 as fee. When he went to submit the completed application, a clerk offered to take him to the drug control director and took a fee of Rs 500, which was paid through UPI.

After scanning the papers, Karthikeyan stressed that ‘formalities’ would have to be completed for the licence to be issued. Saravanan initially did not catch the drift, however the term ‘formalities’ popped up again when he returned to the director’s office a few days later and recorded the entire conversation, DVAC’s FIR notes.