Tributes paid to 17 Manjolai workers who drowned in 1999 protest; parties demand memorial

TIRUNELVELI: MLAs and functionaries of various political parties on Wednesday paid homage to the 17 Manjolai estate workers who jumped into the Thamirabarani river to escape police action, and drowned, during a protest on July 23, 1999.

After paying homage, Congress MLA Ruby R Manoharan described the day as a black day. Addressing media persons, he said the state government must construct a memorial pillar for the victims.

BJP MLA M R Gandhi accused the DMK of killing innocent labourers. "Even a child was killed during the protest for rights of Manjolai tea estate workers. I will raise the matter of memorial for them in Assembly," he added.

CPM district secretary K Sriram, and party's central committee member R Karumalaiyan and State committee member K G Baskaran, paid floral tribute to the victims of the massacre.

Puthiya Tamilagam founder Dr K Krishnasamy said the Tamil Nadu government was forcefully evicting tea estate workers from the Manjolai residential units by cutting off basic amenities. He claimed that over 350 workers were still residing in the hills and travel to the plains only for work.

NTK state women's wing coordinator B Sathya, VCK deputy general secretary Vanniyarasu also paid homage. A huge posse of police personnel, led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Tirunelveli city V Prasannakumar, were deployed in the city.

According to the report of the inquiry commission led by retired Supreme Court judge S Mohan, on July 23, 1999, a procession was organised by Dr K Krishnasamy, in which Tamil Maanila Congress and several other organisations participated. The then Leader of Opposition S Balakrishnan and MLA Appavu were among those who joined the march toward the Tirunelveli collectorate, demanding the entitled wage for Manjolai tea estate labourers and the release of arrested workers. The leaders had claimed that police lathi-charge on the fleeing protesters led to the drowning of 17 victims in the Thamirabarani river.

However, officials maintained that the protesters, instigated by leaders, turned the procession into a melee. Since the families refused to accept bodies, the victims were buried under the government's supervision in multiple locations.