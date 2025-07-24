Will issue patta to those living on temple land if voted to power: EPS

THANJAVUR: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday said he would take steps to issue patta to people living on temple land across the state for a long time if the party is voted to power in the 2026 Assembly election.

Speaking in a public meeting at Orathanadu in Thanjavur as part of his state-wide tour, Palaniswami said when he was the chief minister, he had announced a scheme to make poor people living on temple lands owners of the properties by making government pay the value of the land. “But a stay was obtained (against the scheme),” he said.

“After AIADMK forms the government again in 2026, steps will be taken to give patta to people living on these land parcels,” he announced.

Further, Palaniswami said the DMK has been trying to break the AIADMK-BJP alliance by creating confusion among people. “The AIADMK-BJP alliance is strong, and will win a large number of seats. AIADMK will get a majority on its own and form the government,” Palaniswami said.

Also, he responded to DMK general secretary Durai Murugan’s comments about the alliance, saying, “You look after your alliance first. Every party in your alliance has been pulling in different directions.”

Speaking at Pattukkottai, Palaniswami said he had demanded cancellation of Group IV examinations over alleged irregularities. “TNPSC’s reply is not satisfactory. We will file a case in court in the matter,” Palaniswami added. Commenting about the suspension of licence of a few hospitals in connection with the illegal kidney transplant case, Palaniswami alleged that one of the hospitals is owned by entities related to a DMK MLA.