2.4K secondary grade teachers hired after 11 years in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Over 11 years since the last recruitment for the post was done in 2014, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday handed over appointment orders to 2,457 secondary grade teachers selected through the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB). He also launched books developed under two key initiatives of the school education department — Thiran and TN Spark.

The appointments were based on a TRB examination conducted in 2024, followed by certificate verification and counselling completed earlier this month. According to sources, the last recruitment of secondary grade teachers, who are posted in primary and middle schools, took place in 2014, when over 1,500 candidates were appointed.

Addressing the teachers, Udhayanidhi recalled welfare measures implemented by previous DMK governments for school teachers and stressed on the long-standing association between the Dravidian movement and teachers. Udhayanidhi said that for the first time in the history of the school education department, there are no vacancies of secondary grade teacher posts in hilly regions, and described the tenure of Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi as the golden age of the department.

Udhayanidhi also released books developed under the Thiran (Targeted Help for Improving Remediation & Academic Nurturing) scheme, aimed at enhancing language and mathematical skills of students in classes 6 to 9.