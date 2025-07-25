34 per cent of TN groundwater overexploited; delay in introducing water pricing policy blamed

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is among the states worst affected by groundwater overexploitation, with 106 assessment units—33.87% of the total of 313—classified as over-exploited, according to a comprehensive report of the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) submitted before the principal bench of the National Green Tribunal.

The CGWA report, which was based on the data provided by every State last month in a specific format, says that, in Tamil Nadu, while No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for drawing groundwater in over-exploited and critical areas are restricted to domestic use, infrastructure development, and non-water-intensive industries, the enforcement of these norms has been inconsistent.

A total of 492 illegal groundwater extraction units were sealed in the state based on orders from the Madras High Court. However, unlike other states such as Punjab and Haryana, Tamil Nadu has yet to introduce provisions for pricing or environmental compensation for illegal groundwater extraction.

“There is no provision for collecting Environmental Compensation under existing regulations in Tamil Nadu,” the CGWA noted. “NOCs have only been issued to water-based industries located in safe and semi-critical areas, not in over-exploited ones.”

Within the State, Chennai, Salem, Coimbatore, Dindigul, Mayiladuthurai, Vellore, and Tirupattur districts are the worst affected. For instance, out of 16 groundwater assessment units in Chennai, 13 are over-exploited, which is 81.25%.