460 TB patients in Madurai await monthly aid under government scheme

MADURAI: Over 400 tuberculosis (TB) patients in Madurai district have expressed disappointment after failing to receive their entitled financial assistance under the Central government’s Nikshay Poshan Yojana (NPY), a scheme that provides Rs 1,000 per month for nutritional support to TB patients for a period of six months.

According to official records, 2,716 patients were notified as TB cases in Madurai district between January and July 2025. Of these, 2,252 were registered under the NPY to receive Rs 6,000 in two instalments. However, only 1,790 patients have received the benefit so far, while 462 are still awaiting disbursal.

Muthurengama (48), a resident of Avaniyapuram said, “I have been undergoing treatment for TB for a few months now and have been diligently following the medication schedule. The doctors assured us that we would receive Rs 1,000 per month under this scheme. I have submitted my bank account details, but even after several months, I haven’t received a single rupee. Many others are facing the same issue too.”