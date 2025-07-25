460 TB patients in Madurai await monthly aid under government scheme

MADURAI: Over 400 tuberculosis (TB) patients in Madurai district have expressed disappointment after failing to receive their entitled financial assistance under the Central government’s Nikshay Poshan Yojana (NPY), a scheme that provides Rs 1,000 per month for nutritional support to TB patients for a period of six months.
According to official records, 2,716 patients were notified as TB cases in Madurai district between January and July 2025. Of these, 2,252 were registered under the NPY to receive Rs 6,000 in two instalments. However, only 1,790 patients have received the benefit so far, while 462 are still awaiting disbursal.
Muthurengama (48), a resident of Avaniyapuram said, “I have been undergoing treatment for TB for a few months now and have been diligently following the medication schedule. The doctors assured us that we would receive Rs 1,000 per month under this scheme. I have submitted my bank account details, but even after several months, I haven’t received a single rupee. Many others are facing the same issue too.”
Sources revealed that a large number of patients remain unaware of the scheme or the process to avail it. Though several of them submitted their bank details at local TB treatment centres, Primary Health Centres (PHCs) or taluk hospitals, delays and rejections in Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) have left many without the promised support.
When contacted, Dr Rajesekar, Deputy Director of Medical Services (Tuberculosis) - Madurai, clarified that payments are not intentionally withheld. “There are multiple reasons for rejection of DBT transactions. The most common issues are mismatches in patient names and bank records, inoperative or dormant bank accounts, and the use of accounts from payment or cooperative banks which are not always accepted under the public finance management system,” he said.
He added that the system allows for verification and resubmission of updated details. “Each patient has a unique ST number. They can approach local PHC doctors or the Senior Treatment Supervisor (STS) of their area to update bank information. Once updated, the financial aid will be processed and credited within days,” Dr Rajasekar assured.