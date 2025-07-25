Aravind Eye Hospital founder Dr Namperumalsamy dies at 85

MADURAI/CHENNAI: Chairman Emeritus and one of the founding members of Aravind Eye Care System Dr P Namperumalsamy, Professor of Ophthalmology, passed away in Chennai early on Thursday morning. He was 85 and is survived by his wife and two sons. The funeral will take place at his native Ambasamudram village in Theni on Friday.

Born in an agricultural family in 1940, Dr Namperumalsamy started his career at Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai. In 1967, he established India’s first Low Vision Aid Clinic. He specialised in vitreous surgery in the USA. In 1979, Dr Namperumalsamy started the Retina Vitreous Clinic at Aravind Eye Hospital.

He also founded the GOVEL Trust which runs Aravind Eye Hospital & Postgraduate Institute of Ophthalmology. He launched Aravind Eye Hospital with a mission to eliminate blindness by providing high-quality, compassionate and affordable eye care to all. Dr Namperumalsamy was conferred the Padma Shri in 2007.

Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin and several leaders expressed condolences over the passing of Dr Namperumalsamy.

Governor Ravi said Dr Namperumalsamy was a visionary whose profound contributions to clinical excellence, academic scholarship and philanthropy illuminated countless lives.

CM Stalin, in his message, said, “Dr Namperumalsamy dedicated his life to restoring vision to lakhs of people. His passing is a great loss not only to the field of medicine but also to the people of Madurai.”

AIADMK general secretary Edapapdi K Palaniswami, PMK ‘president’ Anbumani Ramadoss and AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran also condoled the death.