Arches for Samayapuram & Vayalur temples in Tiruchy delayed

TIRUCHY: Questioning the delay in construction of a new entrance arch despite its groundbreaking ceremony having been held months ago, devotees and local residents seek the HR&CE department to respect visitors’ sentiments and immediately complete the “symbolic gateway” to the Mariamman temple in Samayapuram. A similar plea has been placed in regard to the Subramanya Swamy temple in Vayalur, whose entrance arch collapsed while under construction in February this year.

The Mariamman temple, located near the Tiruchy-Chennai NH, had an entrance arch featuring carved idols of the principal deity of Mariamman, besides that of Murugan and Ganesha, installed near the Samayapuram four-road junction. The structure of 40 years, however, suffered damage after a truck en route to Manachanallur via the Samayapuram service road rammed into its base on August 3, 2024. The temple authorities inspected the site and brought down the entire structure to avoid danger to the public. Following this, a new arch was planned to be constructed, and a groundbreaking ceremony was held. No work, however, was carried since.

Pointing out a year having nearly passed since the old arch was brought down, R Chellappan, a shopkeeper, said, “Every morning, before opening my shop, I offered prayers at the arch. Further, for many truck drivers and vehicles heading to other districts, it was a sacred starting point. We miss it deeply.”

Devotees also point to the Subramanya Swamy temple in Kumaravayalur being in a similar situation. As part of a Rs 4-crore renovation project, a 25-foot-high and 40-foot-wide decorative entrance arch was being constructed on the Vayalur-Adavathur road to replace an ageing one at the Chola-period temple.

On February 6, 2025, the new arch, however, suddenly collapsed. R Kalaiselvan, a resident of Vasan Nagar and a frequent visitor to the Vayalur temple, said, “The arch served as a landmark. Without it, many first-time visitors miss the turn to the temple and have to either enquire their way to it or return after passing it. It is more than just architecture and is part of the temple’s identity. Months have passed but nothing has been done. The long delay in reconstruction shows neglect of our cultural heritage.”

When contacted, an HR&CE official in Tiruchy told TNIE, “We are looking for a new donor [to reconstruct the entrance arch] to the Vayalur temple. At Samayapuram, the arch base work has begun but it has been paused due to the Aadi footfall. Work will resume and be completed soon.”