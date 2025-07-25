Female infanticide suspected in death of toddler near Rayakottai in Krishnagiri

KRISHNAGIRI: The death of a one-year-old girl from a tribal village near Rayakottai on Friday has come under the scrutiny of the health department. Officials suspect it to be a case of female infanticide as the girl died allegedly after choking on groundnut.

A complaint has been filed at the Rayakottai police station.

Health department sources said A Rajeshwari (27), a staff nurse at Rayakottai Primary Health Centre (PHC), lodged a complaint at the Rayakottai police station on Wednesday evening. She reported that M Ruchitha, the girl from the Bodampatti tribal village, was brought to the PHC by her kin, saying she choked on groundnut.

However, the child was declared dead on arrival. Subsequently, her body was sent to Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital for an autopsy.

Health department officials, however, suspect female infanticide as Ruchitha was the third child to her parents. This suspicion led to the complaint being lodged with the Rayakottai police.

The autopsy was conducted on Thursday, and the report is expected within 10 days.