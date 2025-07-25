Kamal Haasan takes oath as Rajya Sabha member in Tamil

NEW DELHI: Renowned actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan on Friday took oath as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha, marking a key milestone in his political journey. He was elected unopposed to the Upper House on June 12, backed by the DMK-led alliance, which had promised him a seat in return for MNM’s support during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Haasan took the oath in Tamil and expressed pride in entering Parliament. “I am very proud and honoured,” he said after the ceremony.

The actor filed his nomination papers on June 6 at the Tamil Nadu Secretariat in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin, Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin, and senior leaders from DMK allies, including VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, and TN Congress president K Selvaperunthagai.