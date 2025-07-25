Over 12 houses damaged as sea erodes Puthenthurai coast in Kanniyakumari

KANNIYAKUMARI: Rampant sea erosion has damaged more than 12 houses in Puthenthurai, a coastal village near Sanguthurai beach in Kanniyakumari district, leaving several families homeless. The residents, whose homes have been rapidly eroded by rough sea waves, have taken temporary shelter at the village church’s community hall.

The erosion, intensified by the southwest monsoon, has been concentrated near the fish auction wall at the rear side of the village. “Our traditional houses were being dashed down by the waves right in front of our eyes and we are helpless now,” said T Siluvai (37), a fisherman, watching as the sea swallowed his home and coconut trees along the shore.

Another resident, Selin Mary said, “Where will we go now? I have a college-going daughter and the waves brought down our restroom and septic tank. They are eroding our house step by step. If the authorities had taken measures on time, this wouldn’t have happened.”

While Puthenthurai has been experiencing sea erosion for the past two years, residents noted that the situation escalated on Tuesday, when waves began encroaching on houses situated closest to the coastline.