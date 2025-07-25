Over 12 houses damaged as sea erodes Puthenthurai coast in Kanniyakumari

KANNIYAKUMARI: Rampant sea erosion has damaged more than 12 houses in Puthenthurai, a coastal village near Sanguthurai beach in Kanniyakumari district, leaving several families homeless. The residents, whose homes have been rapidly eroded by rough sea waves, have taken temporary shelter at the village church’s community hall.
The erosion, intensified by the southwest monsoon, has been concentrated near the fish auction wall at the rear side of the village. “Our traditional houses were being dashed down by the waves right in front of our eyes and we are helpless now,” said T Siluvai (37), a fisherman, watching as the sea swallowed his home and coconut trees along the shore.
Another resident, Selin Mary said, “Where will we go now? I have a college-going daughter and the waves brought down our restroom and septic tank. They are eroding our house step by step. If the authorities had taken measures on time, this wouldn’t have happened.”
While Puthenthurai has been experiencing sea erosion for the past two years, residents noted that the situation escalated on Tuesday, when waves began encroaching on houses situated closest to the coastline.
K Valanthus, panchayat Congress committee president said, “There are about 600 houses in Puthenthurai, of which 60 are located along the coast. Sea erosion prevention work had been carried out earlier on the west side of the village, but not on the rear side where the current damage has occurred. Around 100 metres of coastline behind the damaged houses has already gone into the sea.”
Former panchayat union councillor R Sahaya Vinoth added, “As people have been rendered homeless, the authorities must act immediately to prevent further erosion.”
Following inspections, District collector R Alagumeena, said, “Officials have been instructed to start immediate temporary erosion prevention work. An estimate is being prepared by the fisheries department’s engineering wing and will be submitted to the Chief Minister for fund allocation to construct a permanent sea protection structure.”
According to fisheries and fishermen welfare department officials, short groynes and break water with bait arch structures were previously built. “Proposals were already submitted last year and this year for constructing short groynes and rubble mound sea walls at the rear side. Considering the present emergency, the administration is taking expedited steps to implement the project,” said an official.