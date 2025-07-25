PM Modi to visit TN, inaugurate development projects worth over Rs 4,800 crore

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to travel to Tamil Nadu on July 26 to lay the foundation stone, inaugurate, and dedicate to the nation various development projects valued at over Rs 4,800 crore.
PM Modi will be travelling to Tamil Nadu immediately after returning to India from his visit to the UK and Maldives.
He will also participate in the celebration of the birth anniversary of the great Chola emperor Rajendra Chola I during the Aadi Thiruvathirai Festival on 27 July at the Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu.
According to an official statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Friday, Prime Minister will directly arrive in Tuticorin and will inaugurate and dedicate to the nation a series of landmark projects across multiple sectors.
These initiatives aim to significantly enhance regional connectivity, boost logistics efficiency, strengthen clean energy infrastructure, and improve the quality of life for citizens across Tamil Nadu.
In line with his commitment to developing world-class air infrastructure and enhancing connectivity, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the New Terminal Building at Tuticorin Airport, developed at a cost of around Rs 450 crore, and designed to meet the increasing aviation demands of the southern region. He will also undertake a walkthrough of the new terminal building.
As per official sources, the terminal spans 17,340 square metres and is equipped to handle 1,350 passengers during peak hours and 20 lakh passengers annually, with a future expansion capacity of up to 1,800 peak hour passengers and 25 lakh passengers annually.
Featuring 100% LED lighting, energy-efficient electrical and mechanical systems, and treated water reuse through an on-site Sewage Treatment Plant, the terminal has been constructed to achieve a GRIHA-4 sustainability rating.
This modern facility is expected to enhance regional air connectivity and stimulate tourism, trade, and investment in southern Tamil Nadu.
In the road infrastructure sector, the Prime Minister will dedicate two strategically important highway projects to the nation.
The first is the four-laning of the 50 km Sethiyathope–Cholapuram stretch of NH-36, developed at over Rs 2,350 crore under the Vikravandi–Thanjavur corridor. It includes three bypasses, a 1-km four-lane bridge over the Kollidam River, four major bridges, seven flyovers, and several underpasses. This development will reduce travel time by 45 minutes between Sethiyathope and Cholapuram and enhance connectivity to the Delta region’s cultural and agricultural centres.
The second project involves the six-laning of the 5.16 km NH-138 Tuticorin Port Road, constructed at a cost of around Rs 200 crore. With underpasses and bridges, this project will streamline cargo movement, reduce logistics costs, and support port-led industrial growth in the region surrounding V.O. Chidambaranar Port.
In a significant step to improve port infrastructure and advance clean energy efforts, the Prime Minister will inaugurate North Cargo Berth–III at V.O. Chidambaranar Port, developed at a cost of approximately Rs 285 crore.
With a cargo handling capacity of 6.96 MMTPA, this new berth will meet the region’s rising demand for dry bulk cargo handling, enhance port efficiency, and optimise cargo logistics.
The Prime Minister will also dedicate three key railway infrastructure projects in southern Tamil Nadu, aimed at bolstering sustainable and efficient connectivity.
The electrification of the 90 km Madurai–Bodinayakkanur line will promote eco-friendly transport while supporting tourism and daily commuting in Madurai and Theni. The Rs 650 crore doubling of the 21 km Nagercoil Town–Kanniyakumari section—part of the Thiruvananthapuram–Kanniyakumari project—will reinforce transport links between Tamil Nadu and Kerala.
In addition, the doubling of the Aralvaymozhi–Nagercoil Junction (12.87 km) and Tirunelveli–Melappalayam (3.6 km) sections will reduce travel time along major southern routes such as Chennai–Kanyakumari, boosting both passenger and freight capacity and enhancing regional economic integration.
To further strengthen Tamil Nadu’s power infrastructure, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for a major power transmission project—an Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) for the evacuation of electricity from Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant Units 3 and 4 (2x1000 MW).
This project, with an estimated cost of Rs 550 crore, includes a 400 kV (quad) double-circuit transmission line from Kudankulam to the Tuticorin-II GIS substation, along with associated terminal equipment. It will play a crucial role in reinforcing the national grid, enabling reliable clean energy distribution, and meeting growing electricity demands in Tamil Nadu and other beneficiary states.
As part of his visit, Prime Minister Modi will also release a commemorative coin in honour of one of India’s greatest emperors, Rajendra Chola I, during the Aadi Thiruvathirai Festival at Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple on 27 July.
This special occasion also marks the 1,000-year anniversary of Rajendra Chola I’s legendary maritime expedition to Southeast Asia and the beginning of the construction of the iconic Gangaikonda Cholapuram temple—an architectural masterpiece of the Chola era.
Sources added that Rajendra Chola I (1014–1044 CE) was one of the most powerful and visionary rulers in Indian history.
Under his leadership, the Chola Empire expanded its influence across South and Southeast Asia. He established Gangaikonda Cholapuram as the imperial capital following his victorious campaigns, and the temple he built there stood as a symbol of Shaiva devotion, monumental architecture, and administrative brilliance for over 250 years.
Today, the temple is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, celebrated for its intricate sculptures, Chola bronzes, and ancient inscriptions.
The Aadi Thiruvathirai festival also celebrates the rich Tamil Shaiva Bhakti tradition, fervently championed by the Cholas and immortalised by the 63 Nayanmars—the saint-poets of Tamil Shaivism. Significantly, Rajendra Chola’s birth star, Thiruvathirai (Ardra), begins on 23 July, making this year’s festival especially meaningful.