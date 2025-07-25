PM Modi to visit TN, inaugurate development projects worth over Rs 4,800 crore

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to travel to Tamil Nadu on July 26 to lay the foundation stone, inaugurate, and dedicate to the nation various development projects valued at over Rs 4,800 crore.

PM Modi will be travelling to Tamil Nadu immediately after returning to India from his visit to the UK and Maldives.

He will also participate in the celebration of the birth anniversary of the great Chola emperor Rajendra Chola I during the Aadi Thiruvathirai Festival on 27 July at the Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu.

According to an official statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Friday, Prime Minister will directly arrive in Tuticorin and will inaugurate and dedicate to the nation a series of landmark projects across multiple sectors.

These initiatives aim to significantly enhance regional connectivity, boost logistics efficiency, strengthen clean energy infrastructure, and improve the quality of life for citizens across Tamil Nadu.

In line with his commitment to developing world-class air infrastructure and enhancing connectivity, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the New Terminal Building at Tuticorin Airport, developed at a cost of around Rs 450 crore, and designed to meet the increasing aviation demands of the southern region. He will also undertake a walkthrough of the new terminal building.

As per official sources, the terminal spans 17,340 square metres and is equipped to handle 1,350 passengers during peak hours and 20 lakh passengers annually, with a future expansion capacity of up to 1,800 peak hour passengers and 25 lakh passengers annually.

Featuring 100% LED lighting, energy-efficient electrical and mechanical systems, and treated water reuse through an on-site Sewage Treatment Plant, the terminal has been constructed to achieve a GRIHA-4 sustainability rating.