Ramadoss asks DGP to ban son’s yatra, cites law and order concerns

VILLUPURAM: Pattali Makkal Katchi founder-president S Ramadoss on Thursday filed a complaint with the Director General of Police (DGP) seeking a ban on his son Anbumani’s 10-day padayatra, which is said to begin on Friday, citing possible law and order disturbance in north Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to reporters at his Thailapuram residence in Tindivanam, he said, “The PMK headquarters is functioning only from my residence in Thailapuram. It is not being operated from anywhere else, including Chennai. If any administrator operates offices in Chennai or elsewhere, it is illegal.”

Ramadoss further said that as Anbumani is only the executive president, he must seek permission from the party president to conduct the yatra. “Using the party flag without authorisation is a violation. No one should use my name along with Anbumani’s. If needed, only his initials may be used,” he said.

Stating that he has been functioning as the PMK’s state president since May 30, Ramadoss said, “GK Mani is honourary president, Anbumani is executive president, Murali Shankar is general secretary, and Syed Mansoor Hussain is the treasurer. These appointments have been submitted to the Election Commission.”