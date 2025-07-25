Ramadoss asks DGP to ban son’s yatra, cites law and order concerns

VILLUPURAM: Pattali Makkal Katchi founder-president S Ramadoss on Thursday filed a complaint with the Director General of Police (DGP) seeking a ban on his son Anbumani’s 10-day padayatra, which is said to begin on Friday, citing possible law and order disturbance in north Tamil Nadu.
Speaking to reporters at his Thailapuram residence in Tindivanam, he said, “The PMK headquarters is functioning only from my residence in Thailapuram. It is not being operated from anywhere else, including Chennai. If any administrator operates offices in Chennai or elsewhere, it is illegal.”
Ramadoss further said that as Anbumani is only the executive president, he must seek permission from the party president to conduct the yatra. “Using the party flag without authorisation is a violation. No one should use my name along with Anbumani’s. If needed, only his initials may be used,” he said.
Stating that he has been functioning as the PMK’s state president since May 30, Ramadoss said, “GK Mani is honourary president, Anbumani is executive president, Murali Shankar is general secretary, and Syed Mansoor Hussain is the treasurer. These appointments have been submitted to the Election Commission.”
Alleging a breach of privacy, Ramadoss said, “A surveillance device was placed near the chair I sit on. We discovered it and handed it over to the police. I know who placed it and why, but I cannot reveal it now as it may affect the investigation. A detailed explanation will be given next Thursday.”
Welcoming the state government’s announcement to renovate the Chola Gangam lake in Ariyalur, he said, “The renovation at a cost of Rs 19.25 crore will benefit irrigation for 1,370 acres. It should be completed soon.” He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to honour the legacy of Chola kings during his visit on July 27. “The ruined Udaiyarpalayam palace should be renovated and a statue of Rajendra Chola I must be installed at Gangaikonda Cholapuram,” he said. Ramadoss also wished a speedy recovery for the CM who is undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital.
Meanwhile, a few functionaries of the Anbumani camp said they would go ahead with the padayatra, and use the PMK flag. Dr Ramadoss’s allegation that the yatra could lead to riots is unfounded and baseless, they said. Speaking to TNIE, a functionary said Anbumani has the full backing of workers and general council members. “We have already obtained police permission, and there is no ground for the police to prevent the yatra,” the functionary added.