Sathankulam jail deaths: CBI opposes former cop’s request to turn approver

MADURAI: The CBI on Thursday opposed the request of former Sathankulam inspector of police S Sridhar, one of the key accused in the custodial death case, to turn an approver.

The CBI filed its reply to Sridhar plea before the 1st Additional District Court on Thursday. The CBI stated that Sridhar was the main conspirator and prime accused in the case.

Probe revealed that one of the victims Jeyaraj was picked up by his lead police team, and the father-and-son duo (Jeyaraj and Bennicks) were brutally tortured at the behest of Sridhar, who was the Station House Officer (SHO).

He abetted other police to brutalize the two due to which they died. The prosecution has clearly proved the case against him and other accused policemen, CBI counsel said.

J Selvarani, the wife of Jeyaraj, also objected to Sridhar’s plea stating it may lead to his acquittal. Hearing the submission, judge, G Muthukumaran posted the case for next hearing on July 28.

