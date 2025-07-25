TN deducting its 10 per cent pension share from our salary: Teachers

MADURAI: Retired teachers who have been reemployed in government, aided schools and colleges say the education department has been deducting its part of contribution (10%) also from their salary towards the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), in violation of rules.

They have appealed to Chief Minister MK Stalin to intervene. Speaking to TNIE, TN government college teachers association general secretary S Suresh said, “Teachers who re-joined under Contributory Pension Scheme are entitled to the salary they received at the time of retirement, as per GO 243, that was issued in 2017.

However, citing GO 16, issued in 2020, treasuries across the state have been deducting 20% from their salaries for the past nine months.”

Despite several attempts, principal secretary (Finance) T Udhayachandran could not be contacted for a comment.