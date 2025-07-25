Tourist dies as car falls into plot after colliding with lorry in Ooty

NILGIRIS: A 39-year-old woman from Karnataka was killed in a road accident in Nilgiris on Thursday after a car in which she was travelling with her family members collided with a lorry, and fell into a plot beside the road.

The deceased was Monisha, wife of Mohit Singh (40), a resident of Bengaluru, Karnataka, said police.

The couple, along with their six-year-old son and four-month-old child, were part of a trip to Nilgiris with their relatives.

Mohit Singh works as an engineer at a private firm in Bengaluru.

One car driven by Mohit had Monisha, her parents and the four-month-old child, while the other car had his relatives and six-year-old son.

The accident occurred around 4.30 pm near Fingerpost in Ooty, close to the Nilgiris Medical College as the car driven by Mohit Singh collided with a lorry coming from the opposite direction.

In the impact, the car veered backwards and fell into a plot alongside the road.

Local residents, firefighters, and police quickly arrived at the scene, rescuing those trapped in the car and rushing them to the Government Medical College Hospital for treatment. Tragically, Monisha sustained severe head injuries and died at the scene. The others were admitted to the hospital.

Pudumand police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

As several accidents have occurred at this location previously, the public has urged authorities to immediately install speed-breakers.