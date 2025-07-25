Two sub-inspectors suspended in Puducherry and Karaikal over separate bribery cases

The girl’s father later filed a complaint with the Director General of Police (DGP) on July 6, 2024, regarding the bribe. Subsequently, Saranya's husband, Sub-Inspector Prabhu, returned the money through PhonePe. However, a case was registered on July 1 by the Anti-Corruption Department against both Saranya, for accepting the bribe, and Prabhu, for being complicit in returning the amount.

In a separate case, Sub-Inspector Pakirisamy, who was posted at the Thirunallar police station in Karaikal, was arrested by the CBI for allegedly demanding a bribe to release seized gutka items. The CBI laid a trap in which he was caught red-handed and arrested. He was also placed under suspension.

Puducherry DGP Shalini Singh issued suspension orders for both officers on Thursday.

Further disciplinary actions have been taken in connection with the bribery cases. Sub-Inspector Prabhu has been transferred to Puducherry Armed police from Bahour. Additionally, Head Constable Parthiban and Constable Vijayabalan, who were on duty at the time have also been transferred to the Puducherry Armed Forces as part of departmental proceedings.