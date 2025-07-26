Coimbatore: Four-year-old dies mysteriously, mother owns up to killing her

COIMBATORE: The Singanallur police in Coimbatore have detained a woman for questioning regarding the suspicious death of her four-and-a-half-year-old daughter.

Police sources say the mother has confessed to murdering her child, but the investigation is ongoing.

The deceased girl, identified as Abarna Sree, was the daughter of Ragupathy and lived with her mother - Tamilarasi, aged around 35.

The couple had separated and Abarna was residing with her mother in Manikam Nagar, near Irugur in Coimbatore.

On Friday afternoon, Tamilarasi called 108 ambulance services for a medical emergency to admit her daughter to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH). Unfortunately, the doctors declared the child dead upon arrival.

Initially, Tamilarasi claimed that Abarna died due to health complications. She told relatives that the child had been playing in the neighbourhood in the morning but became unconscious after vomiting upon returning home.