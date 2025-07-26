Coimbatore man charged for abandoning ailing pet dog

COIMBATORE: The Thudiyalur police in Coimbatore city have filed a case against a man for allegedly mistreating and abandoning his pet dog on Friday.

The police action is based on CCTV footage that shows the dog, suffering from health complications, being dragged along the road while tied to a chain. The footage shows that the dog was dragged for approximately 500 meters.

The complainant, V Balakrishnan (29), is an animal anti-cruelty officer with the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) in Coimbatore. The suspect was identified as P Kannan (54), a resident of Park City in Appanaickenpalayam near Thudiyalur.