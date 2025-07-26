Coimbatore man charged for abandoning ailing pet dog

COIMBATORE: The Thudiyalur police in Coimbatore city have filed a case against a man for allegedly mistreating and abandoning his pet dog on Friday.
The police action is based on CCTV footage that shows the dog, suffering from health complications, being dragged along the road while tied to a chain. The footage shows that the dog was dragged for approximately 500 meters.
The complainant, V Balakrishnan (29), is an animal anti-cruelty officer with the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) in Coimbatore. The suspect was identified as P Kannan (54), a resident of Park City in Appanaickenpalayam near Thudiyalur.
According to Balakrishnan, Kannan initially approached animal caretakers seeking to abandon his 8-year-old male German shepherd crossbreed pet dog, which was suffering from a leg wound, poor eyesight, and age-related health issues.
"He asked for assistance in abandoning the dog instead of providing it with treatment. When the caretakers advised him against abandoning the animal and suggested proper medical care, he stopped communicating with us. We later learned that he had left the dog in a critical state on Saturday. Upon further investigation, we obtained the CCTV footage showing him dragging the dog in a cruel manner. We immediately rescued the dog and admitted it for treatment at a shelter in Seeranaickenpalayam," Balakrishnan said.
As a result of the complaint, the Thudiyalur police have charged Kannan under section 325 of the BNS Act, as well as a section of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. Further investigation is ongoing.