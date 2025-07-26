Cracker units cropping up on Thoothukudi border, farmers wary

THOOTHUKUDI: Raising concerns about safety and potential labour shortage, farmers of Muthalapuram firka in Ettayapuram urged the district administration not to grant permission to establish firecracker manufacturing units in the areas surrounding the firka.

Sources said as the neighbouring Virudhunagar district tightened regulations to establish firecracker manufacturing units and with the higher industrial taxes levied by the Sivakasi corporation, many manufacturers are allegedly in the process of establishing units in Muthalapuram, which borders the Virudhunagar district. The Muthalapuram firka consists of over 13 villages along the northern banks of Vaippar river. Agriculture and cattle rearing are the two major occupations and the farmers cultivate rain-fed crops.

According to civic body sources, two units at Kailasapuram in Ayan Rajapatti and one at Masarpatti had begun production by employing workers from Sri Lankan rehabilitation camps. Four units in Ayan Rajapatti, two in Arunachalapuram village and one in Karuppur village are under construction. One more unit is under construction along the banks of Vaippar in Keelnattukurichi village without obtaining due licence, claimed sources.

A former panchayat president said that many firecracker manufacturers have purchased land parcels in Muthalapuram and its surrounding villages. If such units are established, it will affect the labour for agriculture, he said. With a government-appointed special officer in charge, the officials are granting permission without obtaining public opinion, he alleged.

Keelnattukurichi agriculture farmers association president A Varadharajan said that a firecracker manufacturing unit has been established close to the outflow channel of the Keelnattukurichi tank, which is prone to contamination by chemicals and effluents. Considering the environmental issues and frequent accidents, the district must stop giving licenses to operate firecracker manufacturing units in the district, the farmers said.

Wishing anonymity, an official said permission is granted to firework units only if the manufacturers fulfil the required criteria.