Dengue cases up 80% in TN in one year, 23% spike in chikungunya

CHENNAI: Dengue cases in Tamil Nadu have increased by 80% till June this year in comparison to the previous year, according to data tabled by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

The ministry said that while TN recorded 4,778 dengue cases till June in 2024, the figure has increased to 8,558 this year. Correspondingly, there has also been a 23% increase in chikungunya cases in TN, with the numbers climbing from 1,310 in 2024 to 1,612 in 2025 in the first six months, the data indicated.

This comes on the back of the state recording 27,378 dengue cases and 13 deaths in 2024, the highest in TN in the last six years, as per data on the website of Directorate General of Health Services of the union government.