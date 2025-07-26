EPS not in a position to decide who holds Dy CM post: Min Duraimurugan

VELLORE: Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister and senior DMK leader Duraimurugan took a dig at AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday, asserting that the decision to hold the post of Deputy Chief Minister rests with him and not with the opposition leader.

Speaking to reporters at the Ungaludan Stalin special camp held at Thenpalli village in Vellore district, Duraimurugan said, “I will decide whether I need the Deputy Chief Minister post or not. Edappadi Palaniswami is not in a position to decide that.”

Addressing a gathering, the senior leader said, “People often ask me how I have managed to win from the same constituency multiple times. That is because I don’t just see it as a constituency, I see it as a temple. At the same time, MLAs should maintain discipline.”

Responding to Palaniswami's recent remarks questioning the DMK government’s delivery on its 523 poll promises, Duraimurugan countered, “Let us also examine how many promises were fulfilled during their tenure.”

Earlier in the day, Vellore District Collector VR Subbulakshmi presided over the event, where Minister Duraimurugan participated as the chief guest and distributed welfare assistance to beneficiaries under various government schemes.

His remarks come amid ongoing political sparring between the ruling DMK and the opposition AIADMK ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.