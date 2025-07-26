Five Southern Railways DRMs transferred in major reshuffle

CHENNAI: In the wake of a series of safety lapses and accidents in the past 45 days, the Railway Board has transferred the Divisional Railway Managers (DRMs) of Chennai, Madurai, and Tiruchy divisions. The DRMs of Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad divisions under Southern Railway have also been replaced.

The transfers are part of a broader reshuffle involving 32 DRM-level changes across the country. The move comes against the backdrop of multiple safety incidents, including a passenger train crashing into a school bus in Cuddalore, a near-miss between two express trains in the Kadambur-Kovilpatti section, and a fire on a freight train in Tiruvallur that disrupted operations for an entire day.

According to the order issued by the Railway Board, IRSE officer Om Prakash Meena has been appointed DRM of Madurai, replacing Sharad Srivastava.

In Tiruchy, Balak Ram Negi takes over from MS Anbalagan, while Shailendra Singh replaces B Vishwanath Eerya as the new DRM of Chennai. In Kerala, Divyakant Chandrakar has been posted as the new DRM of Thiruvananthapuram, replacing Manish Thapliyal. Madhukar Roat has been appointed DRM of Palakkad, succeeding Arun Kumar Chaturvedi.