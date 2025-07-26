Kerala man dupes investor of Rs 21 lakh, held in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry Cyber Crime Wing arrested a 45-year-old man from Kerala for allegedly scamming a stock market investor of Rs 21 lakh through a fake WhatsApp group.

The accused, Seenu Ramakrishnan of Malappuram, is suspected to have provided bank accounts to route illicit funds linked to the fraud. The victim was lured into investing in stocks with promises of high returns, only to later realise he had been conned by a cybercrime syndicate.

Probe suggests that Seenu played a crucial role in enabling manual transactions. Police suspect the scam could be part of a larger online fraud ring, with transactions amounting to Rs 5 crore.

Sources said inquiries are under way to trace other members of the syndicate and ascertain the origin of the fraudulent WhatsApp group.