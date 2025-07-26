Madras HC denies bail to four retired cops in 1999 custodial death case

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently denied bail to four police personnel, since retired, who were convicted last year in a custodial death case in Thoothukudi in 1999.

A bench of justices AD Jagadish Chandira and R Poornima passed the order on the petitions filed by Subbiah, S Ramakrishnan, Jeyasekaran and Veerabahu = to suspend the life sentence imposed on them on April 5, 2025, for brutally assaulting C Vincent of West Alangarathattu in 1999, resulting in his death.

While their appeal against the order is pending, the petitioners moved the court seeking suspension of sentence and release on bail.

Ramakrishnan’s counsel said that his name was not found in the RDO’s report or the complaint. The fact that he was implicated belatedly after several years has caused grave prejudice to him in defending his case, he claimed. The entire trial is vitiated on account of the procedural violations and non-conduct of independent police investigation, which is mandated under Section 176 of CrPC, he further said.

Stating that he has to undergo a cardiac surgery, he sought bail. The other petitioners too denied their involvement and claimed their presence at the station at the time of occurrence has not been proved properly.