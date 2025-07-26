Madras HC flags procedural lapses in probing caste discrimination complaints

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has flagged procedural lapses in probing complaints of caste discrimination filed under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, and directed the Tamil Nadu DGP to ensure strict compliancy with the law.

“In several matters relating to complaints made under SC/ST (PoA), procedural lapses are being noticed. The second respondent-DGP shall communicate a copy of this order to all SPs who shall ensure strict compliance with the provisions of the SC/ST (PoA) Act and the Rules, particularly Rule 7 relating to rank of the IO (investigating officer) and time-bound filing of final report,” said Justice P Velmurugan in a recent order.

Citing a Supreme Court order, he said when a complaint discloses a cognisable offence under the provisions of the SC/ST (PoA) Act, “no preliminary inquiry is permissible either under this Act or the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC)” and the inquiry on the complaint shall be held by an officer in the rank of a DSP and not by an inspector as provided under Section 7 (1) of the Act.