Madras HC imposes Rs 10,000 fine on Kanniyakumari cops, transfers dowry case

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has imposed penalty of Rs 10,000 on Kanniyakumari police for failing to take action on a dowry harassment complaint made by a woman at the Nagercoil All Women Police Station, despite orders passed by the magistrate court and the high court. The judge further directed the SP to transfer the case from the AWPS to some other sincere investigation officer.

Justice B Pugalendhi passed the order while allowing a contempt petition filed by J Udhaya Santhiya. She had lodged a dowry harassment complaint against her husband and in-laws with Nagercoil All Women Police in February 2023. Since there was no action, she moved the district Munsif cum Judicial Magistrate court in Boothapandi, and the court directed police to inquire into the complaint and register a case.

In spite of the order, police did not hold inquiry following which Santhiya moved the HC. In February last year, the court directed police to comply with the magistrate’s order. Even then, the police did not register a case, forcing Santhiya to file a contempt petition.