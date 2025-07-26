MBBS, BDS merit list out; counselling for TN students from July 30

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian released the merit list for MBBS and BDS admissions for 2025-26 academic year on Friday. The counselling for general category and special category will begin from July 30. For special category and 7.5% reservation for government school students, the counselling will be conducted offline, while it is online for general category. The cut-off marks to join MBBS in government medical colleges in TN are likely to decrease this year.

The merit list released for general category showed no-one scoring above 700 marks in NEET-UG. The number one ranked student scored 665, the highest. Last year 90 students had crossed 700 marks. Even in the 7.5% quota for government school students, there is a major drop in the number of top scorers. The top NEET-UG score is 572. Last year it was 669.

R Ashwin, career guidance expert, said his marks reduced as physics paper was tough this year. The expected cut-off for open category in government medical colleges in TN this year is 535 marks, while in 2024 it was 651.