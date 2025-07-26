Oraniyil Tamil Nadu: DMK enrols two crore new members

CHENNAI: The DMK has said its ‘Oraniyil Tamil Nadu’ initiative has crossed two crore enrolment. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin also confirmed this while speaking to the party’s booth level functionaries in Chennai on Thursday evening, saying the two crore enrolment has rattled the opposition AIADMK.

For the last three weeks, since July 3, the grassroots-level cadre of the party have been visiting door-to-door, meeting people at all the houses under every polling station as part of the initiative that aims to rally the people against the “injustices” meted out to the state.

If those enrolled under ‘Oraniyil Tamil Nadu’ wish to become party members, they could enrol through a separate process. A few days ago due to the restrictions imposed by the Madras High Court, the party leadership had updated the mobile application so that the enrolment could be done without OTP and collecting at least one mobile number from a member of the family.

As the whole initiative is digitalised, Stalin has been monitoring realtime updates online. Under the initiative launched on July 1, the DMK had set itself a target to reach approximately two crore households in 45 days.