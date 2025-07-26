Property tax scam: Madras HC seeks probe progress

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Friday directed Tamil Nadu police to file a counter affidavit mentioning the progress of investigation into the Madurai Corporation's property tax scam case.

A bench of justices SM Subramaniam and AD Maria Clete gave the direction on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition filed by AIADMK councillor T Ravi seeking CBI investigation into the scam.

Earlier, the court had ordered constitution of a special investigation team headed by a senior IPS officer to probe into the scam. When the case was heard on Friday, government counsel said a SIT had been formed under Madurai Range DIG Abhinav Kumar.

Recording this, the judges directed police to file a counter affidavit mentioning it as well as the investigation progress, in two weeks and adjourned the case.

Ravi has alleged Rs 200 crore loss to the corporation because of the scam. So far, eleven people have been arrested in the case. Five zonal chairpersons and two standing committee chairpersons have resigned from their posts and 15 corporation have been placed under suspension.