Tamil Nadu cop, friend steal 30 sovereigns from constable’s house; arrested

TIRUNELVELI: A police constable and his friend were arrested on Friday for allegedly stealing 30 sovereigns of gold jewellery from a woman head constables house at Palayamkottai Armed Reserve quarters recently.

The suspects have been identified as constable of Tirunelveli City Armed Reserve Manikandan (31) and his friend Mohamed Asarudeen (30), of Krishnapuram near Kadayanallur.

Sources said, “On July 16, as head constable Thangamari (40), who lives with her husband Rajkumar (45) and two daughters, came home during lunch break, she found her jewellery kept inside her bureau missing.”

“After registering a case, Perumalpuram police conducted an inquiry and collected fingerprints with the help of forensic experts. During CCTV analysis, they found Asarudeen moving around in the area in a suspicious manner and arrested him,” said sources.

“During investigation, it was found that Manikandan, who resided in the same quarters, observed Thangamari’s routine and, with the help of Asarudeen, carried out the theft,” added sources.