Three women killed, eight hurt as tractor topples into tank in TN's Ramanathapuram

RAMANATHAPURAM: Three women died and eight others were injured after the tractor in which they were travelling toppled into an irrigation tank near Mudukulathur in Ramanathapuram on Friday.

Police said that a group of 15 residents from Koovar Koottam village block travelled in a tractor to neighbouring Pothukulam village to purchase commodities from a PDS shop. After loading up their commodities in the trailer attached to the tractor, all 15 members were returning to their village. While nearing Appanur road, despite the driver attempting to control the vehicle, the tractor veered off and fell into the irrigation tank situated close to the road. As the tank was parched, the tractor toppled, causing the villagers to sustain serious injuries.

The deceased were identified as P Ponammal (62), N Rakki (60) and K Muniyammal (65). Eight others, including the tractor driver, suffered injuries. Upon information, Ilanchembur police took the injured to Mudukulathur GH.

Sources said that only one person who suffered serious injuries is presently under treatment, while the condition of others is stable. Demanding action to open a PDS shop in Koovar Kootam village, villagers staged protest in the night hours. Officials assured to take action.

Meanwhile, CM M K Stalin announced Rs 3 lakh solatium for the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured people.