Tiruchy: 11 deaths in eight months, residents fret over lack of speed breakers

TIRUCHY: Despite vehicular speeding blamed for at least 11 deaths recorded in the city over the past eight months, residents express concern over the absence of speed breakers at several roads, particularly those housing educational and healthcare institutions. Mentioning the issue having been taken up with the authorities several times, they demand immediate action. Thillainagar Main Road, which houses several schools and coaching centres, Bharathiyar Road and West Boulevard Road – which also has educational institutions -- Ganapathi Nagar, Devi Theatre bus stop road in Srirangam, Vayalur road at Rettaivaikkal-Renga Nagar and the Woraiyur road near Palayam Bazaar are some roads that residents immediately point to as wanting in speed control measures.

Among these, the road between the Anna statue and the Cauvery bridge, at Thillainagar and Woraiyur recorded at least 11 fatalities in road accidents involving speeding, police sources point out. Alleging a lack of effective measures despite raising the issue with the city corporation and the state highways department, residents demand steps for an immediate survey and installation of speed breakers wherever necessary.

M Radhakrishnan of Thillai Nagar said, "The traffic in the locality moves fast, particularly during school hours. Motorists often speed during peak hour. I worry about the safety of my children who walk to their school on 5th Cross street. We need more speed breakers and clear signboards to ensure drivers slow down.” R Kumar of Renga Nagar said, "I have seen vehicles speeding even late into the night. The absence of speed breakers on the road makes it risky not just for students but for all pedestrians. The situation worsens during peak hours when traffic density is high, making it difficult for drivers to spot and slow down near educational institutions. The authorities must act quickly."

When enquired, a city police official pointed out that the speed limit has been fixed at 30 kmph. “Vehicles found violating the speed limit will be penalised under provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. On average, 10 to 15 cases are registered each month,” the official told TNIE. While a corporation source said a tender on installation of speed breakers across the city would soon be floated, a state highways official said the department recently installed speed breakers on some roads, including those near MGMGH. “We will inspect other areas and take necessary steps," the official added.