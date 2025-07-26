Tiruvallur child rape accused identified by cops, remanded to judicial custody

CHENNAI: The Tiruvallur district police on Saturday identified the accused in the abduction and rape of a 10-year-old girl near Gummidipoondi in the district and said that he has been remanded to judicial custody.

The Arambakkam police has arrested Kale Bishwakarma alias Raju Biswakarma (35) of Tinsukia in Assam in the case, police sources said on Saturday.

He had been taken into custody on Friday from Sullurpeta railway station in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, a few km from the inter-state border with Tamil Nadu. According to sources, Bishwakarma worked at a local eatery in the locality. He was identified by the cops as he was wearing the same clothes seen in the CCTV footage collected by them in relation to the crime.

The case pertains to the alleged abduction and rape of the girl on July 12 when she was returning to her grandmother’s home after school near Gummidipoondi.

The accused allegedly gagged and took her to a deserted place where she was raped. Three special teams each headed by a DSP had been formed under the direct supervision of the Tiruvallur superintendent of police (SP). The cops had also announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for information on the suspect.