Transformer scam: Reply sought from former Electricity Min Balaji, DVAC

CHENNAI: Justice P Velmurugan of the Madras High Court on Friday ordered notice to the director of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), the chairman and managing director of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO), former electricity minister V Senthil Balaji and others on a petition filed by E Saravanan, deputy secretary of AIADMK lawyers’ wing.

The petition had sought directions to the DVAC to register an FIR in connection with the alleged irregularities in procurement of transformers.

The petitioner alleged that Rs 397 crore loss was inflicted on the public sector undertaking due to the irregularities in procuring 45,800 transformers at a cost of Rs 1,068 crore during 2021-23.

He stated the DVAC has not taken appropriate action based on his representation submitted in May seeking registration of FIR and setting up a special investigation team to probe the matter.

The judge further directed the Registry to tag this petition with the one filed by Arappor Iyakkam on the same issue and adjourned hearing by four weeks.