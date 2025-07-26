Vaiko a tiger in Parliament: CM Stalin bids farewell as veteran’s fourth Rajya Sabha stint ends

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Friday termed MDMK general secretary Vaiko a “tiger” in the Parliament as the veteran leader bid an emotional farewell to his current tenure in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

“He has consistently raised his voice to uphold the rights of Tamil Nadu. I hope his efforts for the rights of Tamils will continue for ever, as he remains a pillar of the Dravidian movement,” Stalin said, adding he watched the farewell speech of the leader in the RS on TV from the hospital where is currently admitted. In his farewell speech, Vaiko thanked former CM M Karunanidhi and Stalin for nominating him to the House.

Karunanidhi nominated him thrice and Stalin once, in 2019. Vaiko said he had raised 13 attention motions in the House on the plight of Sri Lankan Tamils.

Earlier, Stalin also appreciated DMK MPs M Shanmugam and MM Abdullah, whose tenure also ended on Thursday. He also conveyed his wishes to actor Kamal Haasan, P Wilson, SR Sivalingam and poet Salma who were sworn in as MPs on Friday. PMK’s Anbumani Ramadoss’s tenure also ended on Thursday, but he was not present in the House.