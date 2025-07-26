Vellore DMK councillor joins residents' protest at Ungaludan Stalin camp

VELLORE: As the DMK government continues to highlight its governance successes through the Ungaludan Stalin special camps across Tamil Nadu, in a dramatic twist, a DMK councillor publicly staged a protest on Friday, demanding housing pattas for residents of his ward, only to be rebuked by his own party’s MLA, who dismissed the demonstration as “political theatrics.”
The flashpoint occurred during the Ungaludan Stalin special camp held for Wards 23 and 24 at a private wedding hall in Rangapuram. Over 50 residents from the Moolakkollai locality under Ward 24 staged a sit-in protest at the entrance of the venue, demanding pattas and basic amenities. Ward 24 DMK Councillor Sudhakar joined the protest, alleging prolonged inaction by the administration.
According to sources, nearly 350 families in Moolakkollai have been living there for more than 40 years without official land titles. The area falls under a meichal (pastoral) land category, and officials claim that issuing pattas would require alternative relocation due to land classification norms. Residents said their repeated appeals to officials had gone unanswered, prompting them to raise the issue during the special camp, hoping for direct intervention from top authorities.
Speaking to TNIE, Councillor Sudhakar said, “I have been raising this issue for a long time, but there has been no response from the district administration or the revenue department. The families here are mostly quarry labourers. I urge the authorities to resolve the meichal land issue and provide pattas, just like they did for residents of Katpadi who were living on graveyard land.”
However, Vellore MLA Karthikeyan, who later reached the spot to pacify the crowd, accused Sudhakar of acting out of personal interest rather than genuine concern for the people. “This land is meichal land. I will ask the district collector to look into it. But this protest is not about the people-it’s about his ego. He doesn’t understand the DMK’s legacy. He’s a contractor-turned-councillor who got the seat due to the support of the DMK district secretary,” the MLA said.
When asked why a protest was being staged within the DMK’s own public outreach event, the MLA added, “This is not the way to raise issues. If he was serious, he should have submitted a petition or followed the proper channels. Instead, he is threatening officials and trying to discredit the government.”
Responding to the MLA’s remarks, Councillor Sudhakar said, “Why would I disgrace my own government? I am fighting for the people. I have submitted multiple petitions, but there has been no action. I didn’t enter politics for personal gain, but when people come to me every day with their problems, how can I stay silent? The MLA is simply trying to escape from accountability,” he said.