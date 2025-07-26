Vellore DMK councillor joins residents' protest at Ungaludan Stalin camp

Speaking to TNIE, Councillor Sudhakar said, “I have been raising this issue for a long time, but there has been no response from the district administration or the revenue department. The families here are mostly quarry labourers. I urge the authorities to resolve the meichal land issue and provide pattas, just like they did for residents of Katpadi who were living on graveyard land.”

However, Vellore MLA Karthikeyan, who later reached the spot to pacify the crowd, accused Sudhakar of acting out of personal interest rather than genuine concern for the people. “This land is meichal land. I will ask the district collector to look into it. But this protest is not about the people-it’s about his ego. He doesn’t understand the DMK’s legacy. He’s a contractor-turned-councillor who got the seat due to the support of the DMK district secretary,” the MLA said.

When asked why a protest was being staged within the DMK’s own public outreach event, the MLA added, “This is not the way to raise issues. If he was serious, he should have submitted a petition or followed the proper channels. Instead, he is threatening officials and trying to discredit the government.”

Responding to the MLA’s remarks, Councillor Sudhakar said, “Why would I disgrace my own government? I am fighting for the people. I have submitted multiple petitions, but there has been no action. I didn’t enter politics for personal gain, but when people come to me every day with their problems, how can I stay silent? The MLA is simply trying to escape from accountability,” he said.