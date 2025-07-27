48-year-old wage labourer dies by suicide after forest officials allegedly find deer meat at his residence
ERODE: The Judicial Magistrate and district police are investigating the death of a 48-year-old wage labourer who was allegedly taken into custody by the forest department in connection with wildlife hunting in Erode district.
The deceased has been identified as Palanisamy (48), of Thandampalayam near Punjai Puliampatti in Erode.
According to sources, Palanisamy was a wage labourer. However, he went hunting into the forest occasionally with his friends. Based on a tip-off, forest officials from the Bhavanisagar range conducted a search at his house on Saturday night. During the search, the officials allegedly seized 26 kg of spotted deer meat, two deer antlers, and hunting snares.
The officials then attempted to take him to the forest office for questioning. At that point, Palanisamy allegedly requested to use the toilet. The officials reportedly agreed.
It is alleged that Palanisamy consumed pesticide while in the toilet and then accompanied the officials. The forest department officials were allegedly unaware of this at the time. Palanisamy began vomiting shortly after reaching the Bhavanisagar range office. Meanwhile, Palanisamy's family reportedly called the forest officials and informed them that he had consumed pesticide, after discovering this in the toilet.
The officials then rushed him to the Government Hospital in Sathyamangalam for treatment. However, Palanisamy died at the hospital.
The Sathyamangalam police have registered a case under Section 196(2)(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in connection with the incident.
Subsequently, Sathyamangalam Judicial Magistrate P Ranjith Kumar conducted an inquiry into the matter on Sunday.
"An autopsy was conducted on Sunday in the presence of the Judicial Magistrate. There were no injuries on Palanisamy's body. Poison was the cause of his death," a police officer said.
A Sujatha, Superintendent of Police, Erode, said, "This matter is under investigation. We can take further investigation only after the Judicial Magistrate's inquiry."
To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact the state helpline 104 or the Sneha suicide prevention helpline at 044-24640050.