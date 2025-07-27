48-year-old wage labourer dies by suicide after forest officials allegedly find deer meat at his residence

ERODE: The Judicial Magistrate and district police are investigating the death of a 48-year-old wage labourer who was allegedly taken into custody by the forest department in connection with wildlife hunting in Erode district.

The deceased has been identified as Palanisamy (48), of Thandampalayam near Punjai Puliampatti in Erode.

According to sources, Palanisamy was a wage labourer. However, he went hunting into the forest occasionally with his friends. Based on a tip-off, forest officials from the Bhavanisagar range conducted a search at his house on Saturday night. During the search, the officials allegedly seized 26 kg of spotted deer meat, two deer antlers, and hunting snares.

The officials then attempted to take him to the forest office for questioning. At that point, Palanisamy allegedly requested to use the toilet. The officials reportedly agreed.