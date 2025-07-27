600 Kodaikanal resorts get notices for violating norms

DINDIGUL: The district revenue department has issued show-cause notices to around 600 resorts, homestays and cottages in Kodaikanal for violating various norms. The revenue officials, including tahsildar, are currently carrying out inspections in these facilities.

Speaking to TNIE, an official said following various complaints, the inspections are being carried out in Silver Park, Observatory Road and other important locations. “During the inspection, many homestays were found to be lacking various certification such as fire safety, local body approval. Around 600 facilities have been issued show-cause notices. Besides, two homestays have been sealed,” he said, adding the inspections will continue for the next few days.

Welcoming the inspections, one of the office-bearers of the Kodaikanal Hotel and Resort Owners Association said there are thousands of the homestays and cottages operating in Kodaikanal town and its surroundings. “Many of these facilities, having few rooms, pay only domestic power charges and residential property tax. Neither they have any licence, nor fire safety or stability certificates. Some of the homestays are large bungalows, owned by affluent people who don’t come here often. Some individuals take these bungalows on lease for just a few lakhs of rupees per year, but avoid paying any commercial tax, or GST,” he said.

He also added that there are 200 hotels and resorts, registered under the association, who pay all kinds of taxes. “For example, a normal lodge or resort with 10 rooms has to pay around Rs 80,000- Rs 1 lakh/year in taxes alone. More importantly, every day we have to inform the local police about the guests staying in each room,” he said, adding the illegal homestays or resorts don’t do that, raising suspicion of illegal activities.