Case registered against 12 VCK members for toll plaza altercation near Vikravandi

VILLUPURAM: Police have registered a case against 12 members of the VCK, including the party’s Villupuram North District Secretary, in connection with an altercation at the Vikravandi toll plaza on the Chennai–Tiruchy National Highway. One functionary was arrested on Saturday.

According to police sources, the incident took place on Friday evening when a car carrying VCK functionaries allegedly entered a lane reserved for emergency vehicles. K Dinesh (28), a security guard at the plaza, questioned the group, leading to a verbal altercation.

“Following the argument, the VCK members allegedly assaulted the security guard and vandalised the toll booth by damaging its glass panes,” said a senior police officer.

Personnel from the Vikravandi police station arrived at the spot soon after the incident, but the group left before their arrival. Later in the evening, a larger number of VCK cadre gathered at the toll plaza, resulting in another round of arguments with toll staff.